The Bluebirds were beaten 2-1 at Plymouth Marjon in the second round of the league cup competition in the third meeting between the two sides this season.

Ilfracombe had the better of the two previous match-ups, outscoring their opponents 12-0 in total, but they did not have it their way on Saturday.

Elliot Cunningham gave the hosts the lead after nine minutes with a finish past emergency stand-in goalkeeper Kane Dryden.

Sam Phillips equalised for the Bluebirds midway through the second half with a well-taken finish after some good link-up play from Kevin Squire and Alfie Moulden.

The goal ultimately took the game to extra time, which ticked away with the scores still level until the hosts were awarded a penalty right at the death.

Cunningham stepped up to take the spot kick and tucked it away to Dryden's left to take the hosts into the next round.

Ilfracombe Town manager Clem Bennellick said it was one of those days for his side.

"It was one of those where I don't think it was ever going to go our way," he said.

"We had some good chances and their keeper has made some incredible saves. Marjon have picked up and they looked a different side to the one we played at earlier in the season.

"We created enough to win but just could not score. We'll move on though."

Ilfracombe, who are still unbeaten in the Premier East, face their toughest test of the season so far on Saturday when they travel to second place Bovey Tracey.

Bennellick said: "We'll go there with confidence, and I'm sure they will be a little bit cautious of us.

"Saturday's game might have burst the bubble a little, but it might just give us the kick we need."

Torridgeside's scheduled cup trip to Stoke Gabriel fell foul of the weather on Saturday.

The tie has been rearranged for November 23.

Holsworthy are in action in the cup on Tuesday night, with a short trip to Launceston.

This Saturday's football sees Torridgeside at home to Ivybridge Town and Holsworthy at home to Sidmouth Town.

Torrington travel to East Devon where they will face Honiton Town.