The Bluebirds were beaten 4-0 by the Wessex Premier side in the first round tie.

Former Ilfracombe Town and Barnstaple Town midfielder Lee Francis opened the scoring for the Hammers after seven minutes, beating former teammate Steve Oliver with a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

The hosts doubled the lead after 27 minutes when Dan Cann met a Francis cross to head in from close range.

Eddie Hodge went on to make it 3-0 10 minutes before the break when he got past Brodie Montague and Jamie Mirow and squeezed a shot past Oliver.

Matt Neale got the Hammers’ fourth before the hour with a composed finish.

The first round of the FA Vase meant a reduced fixture list in the South West Peninsula League, which was reduced further by heavy rain.

Torrington’s match against Ivybridge Town was postponed.