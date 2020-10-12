The Bluebirds were 3-1 winners on the road against their Western League Premier opponents, who saw two men sent off.

With Matt Condliffe’s early red card putting Bridport down to 10 men, the Bluebirds took advantage and took the lead through CJ Roberts.

A host of chances followed but it took until the second half for Jack Jenkins to double the lead.

The hosts pulled one back through Dec Cornish with 25 minutes remaining before Dom McCallister saw red. Kevin Squire sealed the win in stoppage time.

Manager Clem Bennellick said it felt good to be in the hat for the first round.

He said: “Since I’ve been in charge we had been in the Vase twice and fell at the first hurdle both times, so to get past Portishead and now Bridport is lovely.

“It was a great day and we played really well. To be honest, the result doesn’t really show a clear picture and we should have been way ahead at half time.”

Ilfracombe will travel to Dorset to face Hamworthy United in the first round, with the tie to be played on Saturday, October 31.

Hamworthy are in similar form to the Bluebirds, sitting in second place in the Wessex Premier having made an unbeaten start to their league campaign, and their squad includes former Bluebird Lee Francis.

Bennellick said: “We know about Lee Francis but apart from that it is a bit of an unknown for us.

“Obviously they are doing well at their level and we’ll go in as underdogs. We travelled well o nSaturday with a good squad and I would like to think we can do the same then. We will give it a good go and hopefully we can at least compete and give them a good game.”

Ilfracombe are back in action in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Wednesday, travelling to Newton Abbot Spurs.

A trip to Stoke Gabriel follows on Saturday.

Torrington’s FA Vase journey is over after a 5-1 defeat at Shepton Mallet on Saturday.

The Western League side had already knocked Torrie out of the FA Cup in September and the Greens were looking to avoid a repeat.

After going 1-0 down early, Ben Musselwhite was able to get Torrington back on terms midway through the first half before the hosts took the lead again before the break.

It stayed that way until midway through the second half when Fin Haines made it 3-1 to Shepton before Jack Fillingham and Joe Morgan wrapped things up.

Torrington host Elmore on Tuesday night before a trip to Elburton Villa on Saturday.

Torridgeside moved up to second in the Premier East with a 2-2 draw at home to Brixham.

T-Side had led 2-0 thanks to an own goal before half-time and a finish from Nick Glover, but late strikes from Jamie Pasty and Steve Bowker saw the points shared.

Torridgeside travel to Cullompton Rangers on Tuesday night. They host Axminster Town on Saturday.

Holsworthy’s trip to Dartmouth on Saturday ended in a 3-0 defeat for the Magpies.

They host Bovey Tracey this Saturday.