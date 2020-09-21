The Bluebirds took the game to penalties after battling back from a 3-0 deficit in the first qualifying round match at Marlborough Park.

Oliver saved a spot-kick and Ilfracombe converted all five of theirs to secure a second qualifying round tie at Bridport on October 10.

The hosts had trailed 2-0 at the break after goals from Alex O’Keefe and Josh Honey. Luke Coghlan added a third five minutes into the second half to leave the Bluebirds with a mountain to climb.

Ollie Stevens reduced the deficit almost immediately afterwards with a header before a CJ Roberts header got them back within one.

Roberts equalised minutes before the final whistle, capitalising on a defensive mix-up and finding the back of the net to send the game to penalties.

Manager Clem Bennellick admitted there were ‘a few choice words’ said at half-time.

“I was thinking this was the worst we’ve played since I cam remember,” said Bennellick.

“I said I was disappointed and we got a response.

“It was a lethargic first 45 minutes but after that we sprang into life and we were patient in trying to get our goals, which was nice.”

“When it went to penalties I was confident we would win.”

Ilfracombe are back in South West Peninsula League action on Wednesday, travelling to Elmore in the Premier East before a home match against Bovey Tracey on Saturday.

Saturday’s Premier East games saw Torrington become the latest side to put Stoke Gabriel to the sword.

The Greens won 14-0 at Vicarage Field to hand the visitors their third double-digit defeat in four games.

Tom Davey scored a first-half hat-trick as they took a 6-0 lead into the break. Ben Sharpe, Kai Dymond and Mitchel Cisneros were also on target.

Sharpe finished with five after netting four times in a second half which also saw goals from Davey, Dymond and Ben Musselwhite.

The Greens travel to Millbrook on Saturday before hosting Honiton Town on Tuesday, September 29.

Torridgeside did all the heavy lifting in the first half as they beat Plymouth Marjon 4-2 at Donnacroft.

Jack Magarotto scored a brace and there were goals for Harry Stevens and Tyler Evans-Loude as T-Side took a 4-0 lead into the break.

Torridgeside v Plymouth Marjon in the SWP Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Plymouth Marjon in the SWP Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

Tom Mack netted twice for Marjon in the second half.

T-Side are at home to Dartmouth this Saturday before travelling to Sidmouth Town on September 30.

Holsworthy were on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline at home to Honiton Town on Saturday – two weeks after they were beaten by the Hippos in the season opener.

Lewis Couch scored the decisive goal in the 37th minute to hand the Magpies their third defeat of the season.

Holsworthy are in action on Tuesday night at Elburton Villa before hosting Newton Abbot Spurs on Saturday.