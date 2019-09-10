The Bluebirds are one of three sides who have yet to be beaten in the league. They have won four of their opening five games, drawing the other.

Ilfracombe took a 2-0 lead into half time at Elburton. Charlie Prentice had given the visitors the lead after flicking an Alfie Moulden cross beyond the keeper and into the far corner.

CJ Roberts doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

The hosts pulled a goal back in the second half, and Ilfracombe defended their lead through plenty of added time to take all three points.

Manager Clem Bennellick said: "It was a really good game, and for the first 45 minutes we were superb.

"From one to 11, the lads didn't put a foot wrong. Elburton have got solid players all over the pitch, so to go down there and win was massive for us.

"I'm delighted with the way the boys have come out to start the season. The first couple of games we backed ourselves to win, but against Crediton, Elburton and Dartmouth you don't know what to expect, so to get that from our first five games is superb.

"The boys are full of confidence, excited and enjoying every game, and that's what it's all about."

Ilfracombe are back at Marlborough Park on Tuesday night for a North Devon derby against Torridgeside.

Torridgeside, who were without a game at the weekend, are at home to Brixham this Saturday.

Saturday was a day to forget in the Premier East for both Torrington and Holsworthy, with both on the wrong end of heavy defeats.

Holsworthy were beaten 8-0 at home to Torpoint Athletic after shipping six goals in the second half.

Lewis Young gave the visitors their half time lead with two goals.

Young finished with four goals in total after adding two more in the second half. Owen Raven netted twice and there were goals from Darren Hicks and Lee Bevan.

The Magpies will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday night when they travel to Plymouth Marjons.

Torrington were beaten 6-0 at Brixham.

The Greens travel to Dartmouth this Saturday, while Holsworthy go to Elmore.

Torrington and Holsworthy then meet in the Walter C Parson Cup on Tuesday, September 17 at Upcott Field.