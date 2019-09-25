The Bluebirds boss said: "On the one hand I am delighted that our unbeaten start to the new league term goes on, but, given we were ahead in the game and had chances to be out of sight before they levelled, I can't help feeling it's two points dropped."

He continued: "In the first half we were very good. We played some lovely football and created plenty of opportunities to add to the goal scored by Corey [Roach].

"We continued in the same vein after the break, but again we did not take our chances and then we seemed to take our foot off the gas around 65-70 minutes and they (Ivybridge) who are a decent side by the way, punished our one lapse of concentration..

"The really frustrating thing is that we had spoken before the game about the need to shackle James Rowe so it was galling that we stood off him to allow him to get the shot away that brought about their equaliser."

It was a number of missed opportunities that cost his side against the Bridger's. Bennellick and his team were in action at Plymouth Marjon last night (Tuesday) and, on Saturday, they entertain Newton Abbot Spurs.

The Town boss said: "The games are coming thick and fast now and, where as some managers regard cup ties as a 'distraction' I am not of that view.

"Quite the opposite for cup games are an opportunity to try things a little differently and perhaps give playing time to squad members. Of course our bread and butter is the league, but I want us to also have runs in the cups and winning breeds confidence."

As for Saturday's visit of Newton Abbot Spurs,a side that sits two places and one point better off in the Premier East table, Bennellick said: "They (Newton Abbot) will no doubt come up here looking to end our unbeaten start and so we will need to be at our best.

"I am confident that if we play to the best of our ability then, right now, we are a match for anyone on our home ground."