The Bluebirds go into the game unbeaten so far this season in their South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign, though they did drop points in Saturday's 1-1 Marlborough Park draw with Ivybridge.

The Town boss says: "Going down to Plymouth on a Tuesday night to meet a student team you cannot be sure of what sort of strength you will come up against.

That said, we are in a good place this season in terms of our dressing room spirit and indeed the football we are currently playing and so we can go down there with a degree of confidence."

Marjon, who have been having a tough time to date in their league campaign - they have won only one of their first nine league matches - were winners on Saturday when they put Honiton Town out of the Walter C Parsons Cup, beating the East Devon side 4-2.

Bennellick says: "With the winners of this tie going to Parkway in the next round there is an added incentive to win the game for that tie at Parkway, who seem to be drawing good crowds, could make for a great experience for whoever does win this Tuesday night tie."

The Bluebirds came out of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Ivybridge with no injury problems.

Bennellick says of the cup tie at Plymouth Marjon: "It's important that we switch off from any thoughts about the next round. The key to us being successful against Marjon is us staying focussed on making sure we play the way we want to play and, if we do then that I am confident we will be able to dictate the game and get the result we want.