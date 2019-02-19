The Bluebirds were 2-1 winners at Teignmouth just a week after claiming a 4-1 win over the same opponents at Marlborough Park.

Ilfracombe started well and created plenty of chances, and were able to take a 1-0 lead into half time. Alfie Moulden was the man to put the ball in the back of the net after Brodie Montague squared for him.

The Bluebirds had enjoyed some success from set pieces a week prior, converting two from corners and it was a corner from Moulden which allowed them get goal number two on Saturday. This time it was Brady Sanders who headed in at the near post.

The hosts were able to pull one back from the penalty spot in the second half.

“I’m buzzing with how the lads played,” said manager Clem Bennellick.

“We were confident we could do it and they took that confidence into the game.

“We defended brilliantly again and our young goalkeeper Elijah Clarke had another great game.

“One area I was disappointed was we created a lot more chances but we just couldn’t take them.”

Ilfracombe welcome second-place Brixham to Marlborough Park this Saturday.

Torridgeside, who played their rearranged Devon Premier Cup quarter-final with Elmore last Saturday, are back in action in the East Division this weekend, taking on Waldon Athletic at Donnacroft.

Holsworthy played their first game in three weeks in the West Division, but the break didn’t stop them picking up all three points at St Blazey.

An own goal and a strike from Dom Abbott helped the Magpies to a 2-0 win.

They are back at Upcott Field this Saturday, with St Dennis the visitors.