Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8488. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8488. Picture: Terry Ife

A depleted, and in one case jet-lagged Bluebirds side weathered a storm early on. They had the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot, only for CJ Roberts to miss the target.

A change of shape brought Ilfracombe some good fortune, and a change which saw Connor Balment go from centre-back to the left wing saw him score twice to give the visitors the lead, with both goals set up by Andros Stavrinou.

Sidmouth were able to haul themselves level from the penalty spot, and pulled away with two well-taken finishes.

The result leaves Ilfracombe ninth in the East Division.

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8474. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8474. Picture: Terry Ife

Manager Clem Bennellick said: “It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but the boys who have come in did really well.

“When you come up against a decent side you have to take your chances and when you don’t you get punished.

“We did really well to get back into it and scored two decent goals to get to 2-1.

“Unfortunately we just couldn’t hold on, they threw everything at us and we tired. A couple of mistakes and it cost us big time.”

Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8468. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Town at home to Ilfracombe Town. Ref shsp 03 19TI 8468. Picture: Terry Ife

Ilfracombe are at home to bottom-of-the-league Liverton United this Saturday.