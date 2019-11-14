The Bluebirds will be looking to bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last weekend at home to Brixham. The 4-3 loss brought a run of 12 games unbeaten to an end to for Ilfracombe.Manager Clem Bennellick said he hoped to see his side produce a reaction and they will look to do that this weekend when they welcome Honiton Town to Marlborough Park.The Hippos are in 13th having seen their recent games struck by wet weather. Their last league action came on October 19 when they beat Elburton Villa 2-1.Following the postponements, it has been more than a month since the Hippos registered a win on the road so manager Aaron Doble will be hoping to secure a victory that could see his side move as high as 10th.It will be a tough ask though as the hosts could take the league's top spot with a win, providing results go their way elsewhere.Their unbeatean streak sees them sit in sixth, just three points behind leaders Millbrook. The Bluebirds have been boosted this week by the addition of Kevin Squire who announced on Wednesday (November 13) that his 10 year stay at Bideford was over.Providing the weather is kind, the game is slated to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, November 16.If you can't make it to the game, we will be providing live updates from the game so make sure to visit www.northdevongazette.co.uk or www.midweekherald.co.uk.