Calderhead, an ex-professional who played for Watford and Yeovil Town – will be assisted by Bob Calderhead.

The duo will be looking to add ‘local assistance’ to the management team in the coming weeks ahead of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season.

Rob won the Herefordshire Premier League as manager of Ewyas Harold, while Bob has coached at Newton St Cyres, Ottery St Mary, Witheridge and Tiverton Town.

The duo replace Liam Dart and Jackson Birch, who left the Magpies last month with Dart having spent six years as manager.

Holsworthy chairman Steve Lee said: “Holsworthy AFC are pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Calderhead as new first team manager.

“Rob comes to us with a wealth of experience as an ex-professional having played for Watford FC at youth and senior levels for former Hornets managers Kenny Jacket, Glenn Roeder and Graham Taylor.

“Rob also played for Yeovil Town, managed by Graham Roberts and Colin Lippiatt.

“Bob Calderhead will assist Rob. Bob has won numerous cups and leagues titles as a coach and as a manager with Newton St Cyres, Ottery St Mary, Witheridge and Tiverton Town.

“They will be seeking to add local assistance to their management team over the coming weeks.”

The club is holding a training session on July 7, with players old and new welcome.

Rebuilding the squad looks to be a big need for the new management team. A total of 24 players registered with the Magpies last season have followed Dart to league rivals Torrington, including Jed Harper-Penman, Harry Stevens and captain Carlo Chandler.