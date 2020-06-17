Former Barnstaple Town midfielder George Nancekivell is set to join the Robins from Tiverton Town.

Nancekivell made 31 appearances for the Yellows during the cancelled 2019/20 campaign.

Before signing for the Southern League Premier South side, the 24-year-old spent two seasons with Barum, becoming a key figure in the centre of midfield as well as in defence under Kevin Darch and Dave Griffiths, and Aaron Harper-Penman.

The Robins have also added more firepower to their squad in the form of striker Jordan Annear, who signs from Western League side Tavistock.

Annear made 25 appearances for Tavistock in the Western League, scoring 12 goals as the Lambs pushed for promotion to the Southern League before the season was curtailed.

Nancekivell and Annear are the fourth and fifth signings for the Robins this week.

The Robins have also signed former Plymouth Parkway trio Jack Calver, Teigan Rosenquest and Nick Milton.

Milton returns to Bideford having spent three seasons with the Robins between 2013 and 2016.