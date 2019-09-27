The Barnstaple Town dugout during the 1-0 defeat at Willand Rovers. Picture GERRY HUNT The Barnstaple Town dugout during the 1-0 defeat at Willand Rovers. Picture GERRY HUNT

Bideford, who were without a game last Saturday, sit 12th in the table, two places better off that AFC Totton who, like the Robins, head into this game seeking a third league win of the season.

Barnstaple Town head for a game at third in the table Paulton Rovers being looked after for the first time by player Jack Jenkins who will have, in the technical area, physio Stuart Bown, to help him guide Barum through the game. Paulton are going well in the Southern League South Division, sitting third having won five of their seven league games so far. Indeed, only Slimbridge, with 19 goals, have scored more than the 18 that Paulton have netted in the league so far this term. Barum head up the M5 having lost six of their eight games to date.

Bideford host Willand Rovers in the BetVictor Division One South Devon derby on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford host Willand Rovers in the BetVictor Division One South Devon derby on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Matt Smart

Ilfracombe Town are in home action and they will put the South West Peninsula League Premier East's last remaining unbeaten record on the line when they host fifth placed Newton Abbot Spurs (3pm). Spurs had two men sent off and yet still got to the 90 minute mark at 1-1 in their midweek Devon Bowl tie at home to Axminster Town before losing in a penalty shoot-out.

Torrington have arguably the toughest task of any of the local football teams this Saturday when they travel to table-topping Bovey Tracey for the second time in four days. Torrington were beaten 6-0 at Bovey in a midweek Devon Bowl cup tie and head back there on the final Saturday of September to take on a side that has won eight of their nine league games so far, scoring more goals than anyone else - 40 - while conceding fewer then anyone else - seven!

Torridgeside, who were forced to cry off from their midweek Devon Bowl tie at Stoke Gabriel owing to a desperate shortage of players - travel to Ivybridge for a league game. The Bridgers sit sixth in the SWP League Premier East table.

Holsworthy, who edged out Ivybridge in a midweek Devon Bowl game, beating the visitors in a penalty shoot-out to earn a second round tie at home to Sidmouth Town, entertain Millbrook (3pm).

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League, Vraunton entertain second in the table Newtown in a game sure to attract a decent turnout at Lobb Field (3pm).

In the North Devon League Premier Division; second top play second bottom with Park United entertaining Appledore. Torridgeside Reserves entertain Boca Seniors; North Molton host Shamwickshire Rovers and, in the other top flight game, Hartland Clovelly host Braunton Reserves.

In Division One; second placed Kilkhampton travel to fourth placed Torrington Reserves, Shebbear United entertain Bideford Community and Combe Martin host Landkey Town.