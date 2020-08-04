The FA has confirmed the schedule for the early rounds of its flagship competition.

Torrington – one of eight South West Peninsula League clubs to be drawn into the competition – will be in action in the extra preliminary round on September 1.

Southern League sides Bideford and Barnstaple Town enter the competition in the preliminary round, which takes place on Saturday September 12.

With the season starting later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no replays in 2020/21. First and third round qualifying matches will take place midweek.

The financial impact of the virus means prize money has been halved for this season’s competition, with a preliminary round win earning £1,444, compared to £2,890 in 2019/20.

The draw for the preliminary rounds will be released on August 18.

Barnstaple Town and Bideford will once again feature in the Buildbase FA Trophy, with first round qualifying fixtures taking place on Saturday, September 26.

Torrington and Ilfracombe Town will compete in the Buildbase FA Vase, which begins with first round qualifying on Saturday, September 19.