The draw for the extra preliminary and preliminary rounds was released by the Football Association on Tuesday (August 18).

Torrington, one of eight South West Peninsula League teams in the hat, will travel to Toolstation Western League Premier side Shepton Mallet in an extra preliminary round tie on Tuesday, September 1.

The winner will earn a home time against either Willand Rovers or Bridport in the preliminary round, which follows on Saturday, September 12.

Barnstaple Town and Bideford have both been drawn at home in the preliminary round on September 12.

Barnstaple Town will welcome Odd Down or Helston Athletic to Mill Road.

Bideford will host Wells City or Bovey Tracey at the Sports Ground.

The 168 winners from the extra preliminary round will each receive £1,125 in prize money.

The 80 teams who are successful in the preliminary round will earn £1,444 each and head into the first round qualifying, which is scheduled for Tuesday 22 September.

There are no replays in this year’s competition, with ties level after 90 minutes going straight into a penalty shoot-out.

The draws for the first two qualifying rounds of the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase have also been released.

Both Barnstaple Town and Bideford enter the FA Trophy in second round qualifying on Saturday, October 17.

Barnstaple Town will travel to Larkhall Athletic, while Bideford host Slimbridge.

The Buildbase FA Vase will see Ilfracombe Town host Western League Division One side Portishead Town at Marlborough Park in first round qualifying on Saturday, September 19.

The winner will travel to Bridport or St Austell in second round qualifying on Saturday, October 10.

Torrington enter the competition in second round qualifying, and will travel to the winner of Shepton Mallet v Bishop Sutton.