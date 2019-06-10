The South West Peninsula League restructure means an additional 14 teams will compete in the competition, including Holsworthy, Ilfracombe Town, Torridgeside and Torrington.

Bideford will play Plymouth Parkway in the opening round in a repeat of the 2018 final which saw the Robins beaten 4-1.

Barnstaple Town will travel to SWP Premier East side Honiton Town.

Torridgeside have a trip to Stoke Gabriel, where the prize for the winner will be home fixture against Plymouth Argyle in the second round.

Ilfracombe Town have an away fixture against Plymouth Marjon, while Holsworthy are at home to Ivybridge Town. Torrington travel to Bovey Tracey.

The draw was made at Devon FA's AGM on Saturday.

Exeter City and Torquay United enter the competition in the second round along with Plymouth.

DEVON ST LUKES'S CHALLENGE CUP - FIRST ROUND: Plymouth Marjon v Ilfracombe Town; Holsworthy v Ivybridge Town; Cullompton Rangers v Exmouth Town; Elmore v Elburton Villa; Sidmouth Town v Dartmouth; Plymouth Parkway v Bideford; Honiton Town v Barnstaple Town; Crediton United v Brixham AFC; Bovey Tracey v Torrington; Willand Rovers v Buckland Athletic; Tavistock v Tiverton Town; Newton Abbot Spurs v Axminster Town; Stoke Gabriel v Torridgeside.