T-Side goalkeeper Josh Phillips, who saved two penalties in last year’s semi-final shoot-out against University of Exeter, repeated the feat in Saturday’s quarter-final against Elmore to help his side progress.

Torridgeside had seen a 2-0 lead wiped out with 10 minutes of the match remaining. Neither side could find a breakthrough in an end-to-end extra time.

Shaun Copp got Torridgeside up and running inside 10 minutes with a neat finish and Kyle Paine made it 2-0 before the break with a strike from 25 yards that found the top corner.

After having more of the ball in the second half, Elmore were able to get back in the game through a Neil Bettiss own goal 20 minutes from time. Jordan Ford levelled things up to take the match to extra time.

The 4-2 win on penalties means Torridgeside will play Devon and Exeter League side Cronies in the semi-final, at a date and venue to be confirmed.

Braunton, who had already booked their place in the last four, will play South West Peninsula East Division challengers Bovey Tracey.

The draw for the semi-finals of the A&S Paving Devon Intermediate Cup has also been made.

Combe Martin will play Dunkeswell Rovers in the last four.

Dunkeswell knocked Appledore Lions out of the competition on Saturday, beating them 4-1 in the rearranged fixture.