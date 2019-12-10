Withy were 3-0 winners at Topsham Town to come away from Coronation Fields with all three points.

Will Martin gave the visitors the lead after 20 minutes, and it was doubled three minutes later with a strike from Callum Owens.

Martin made way for Adam Leat with 10 minutes remaining, and the substitute wrapped up all three points with a goal five minutes later.

The result keeps Witheridge 12th in the North and East Division.

They take on Exmouth Town Reserves at Southern Road this Saturday. There wasn't much to separate the two sides when they met in the McDonald's League Cup on November 30, with Exmouth winning the tie 3-2 after extra time.

Braunton's scheduled Devon Premier Cup tie against The Windmill was postponed. The tie is now scheduled for this Saturday at Lobb Field.