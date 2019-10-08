Withy won 7-4 at Bovey Tracey Reserves in the North and East division to claim their first points of the season.

The visitors went 4-0 up in the first half and took a 5-3 lead into the break.

Daniel Ayre, Matt Pengelly, Lewis Hill and a double from Tom Williams helped Witheridge into their lead.

Callum Livingstone scored a first half hat-trick for Bovey and closed the gap to 5-4 early in the second half.

But Alan Brice and a hat-trick goal for Williams ensured Witheridge claimed all three points.

The win moves them up to 13th in the table, leapfrogging winless Bovey in the process.

Bruanton's trip to Exmouth Town Reserves saw them beaten 1-0.

Joshua Greesham scored the only goal of the game after 15 minutes.

Both Braunton and Witheridge are in action in the Devon Premier Cup this weekend.