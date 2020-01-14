The Seasiders beat Liverton United 1-0 at Lobb Field for their third consecutive win in the league.

Lewis Lowe scored the only goal of the game after 15 minutes when he rounded the goalkeeper at the edge of the penalty area and fired into the bottom corner.

Braunton stay 10th after the win, with Witheridge now immediately below them after they beat Clyst Valley 4-2 on Saturday.

Matt Pengelly got the visitors up and running after six minutes. Tom Williams scored before half time and there were second half goals for Elliott Perrott and substitute Ashley Harrison.

Ashley McDermid and Christopher Drew-Cull were on target for Clyst Valley, who are still searching for their first points.

The win meant Witheridge jumped from 13th to 11th in the league.

Witheridge are at home to Bovey Tracey Reserves on Saturday while Braunton are at home to third-place Alphington.