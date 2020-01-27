The Seasiders beat Exmouth Town Reserves 2-0 at Lobb Field.

They took the lead in the first half when Joe Seldon's ball into the box was sliced in by an Exmouth defender.

Ben Aiken made it 2-0 minutes into the second half to secure the win for Braunton, who have now won three out of three in 2020 without conceding a goal.

Things did not go so well for Witheridge, who were on the wrong end of a 7-0 thumping to University of Exeter.

The result means Witheridge slip back down to 12th in the table, while Braunton remain 10th - now just three points behind Exmouth Town Reserves and Budleigh Salterton.

This Saturday sees Braunton host Bovey Tracey Reserves at Lobb Field.

Witheridge are at home to fifth-place Heavitree United.