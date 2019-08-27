Braunton picked up their first home win of the new Devon Football League North and East season in emphatic style on Monday.

Lewis Lowe scored four goals for the Seasiders in a 7-0 win over Topsham Town at Lobb Field.

They took a 2-0 lead into the break thanks to goals from Lowe and Cortt Hewitt.

Lowe completed his hat-trick and added a fourth after the break before goals from Ross Maynard and Ben Aiken.

The win followed a 3-0 defeat to Heavitree United for Braunton at Lobb Field on Saturday.

Witheridge also suffered defeat on Saturday, losing 7-1 to visiting St Martins.

The visitors had run into a 3-0 lead before Tom Williams got Witheridge's first goal of the new campaign. St Martins took a 5-1 lead into the break and added two more in the second half.

Braunton are at home to Teignmouth this Saturday, while Witheridge travel to Heavitree United.