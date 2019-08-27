Lewis Lowe scored four goals for the Seasiders in a 7-0 win over Topsham Town at Lobb Field.

They took a 2-0 lead into the break thanks to goals from Lowe and Cortt Hewitt.

Lowe completed his hat-trick and added a fourth after the break before goals from Ross Maynard and Ben Aiken.

The win followed a 3-0 defeat to Heavitree United for Braunton at Lobb Field on Saturday.

Witheridge also suffered defeat on Saturday, losing 7-1 to visiting St Martins.

The visitors had run into a 3-0 lead before Tom Williams got Witheridge's first goal of the new campaign. St Martins took a 5-1 lead into the break and added two more in the second half.

Braunton are at home to Teignmouth this Saturday, while Witheridge travel to Heavitree United.