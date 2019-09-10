Braunton were beaten 2-0 at fourth-place Newtown, with Ben Howard and Kyle Bassett getting the goals for the hosts.

Witheridge are still searching for their first points of the new campaign. They were beaten 2-1 at Teignmouth on Saturday.

Teignmouth took an early lead in the first half but Withy equalised before half time through Tom Parkins.

The hosts took the lead again four minutes into the second half, and that was how it stayed.

Witheridge, one of three teams yet to get off the mark in the league, are set to take on University of Exeter at Edge Down Park on Wednesday night.

Braunton, seventh in the North and East after five games, travel to 13th-place Liverton United on Saturday.