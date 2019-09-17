A first half that saw five goals finished with Braunton leading 3-2 at the break.

Lewis Lowe got the opener for the Seasiders, before goals from Ben Aiken and Tom Marsh.

Marsh added to Braunton's lead after the break before Aiken wrapped up the victory.

Braunton's attentions turn to the McDonald's League Cup on Saturday, with a trip to South and West Division Plymstock United.

Their opponents sit ninth in the South and West League, having won, drawn and lost two games each.

Witheridge, who were without a game at the weekend, travel to Liverton United in the cup on Saturday.

Their last match saw them beaten 5-1 at home to University of Exeter on Wednesday (September 11).

Tom Williams had given Witheridge the lead.