The Seasiders held Teignmouth to a 2-2 draw at Lobb Field, ending the visitors' 100 per cent start to the season.

Hayden Roe got the visitors off the mark after 15 minutes, but Russell Harrison pulled Braunton level before half time.

Teignmouth took the lead again through Jo Sibal, and Braunton's Radley Watkins was shown a red card.

Despite being a man down, Tom Marsh was able to equalise for Braunton, who have earned seven points from their first four games.

Witheridge are still looking for their first points of the season after a 4-1 defeat to Heavitree United on Saturday.

All the goals came in the second half. Matt Pengelly was on target for Withy.

Witheridge travel to Teignmouth on Saturday, while Braunton have an away game against Newtown.