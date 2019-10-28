Braunton v Budleigh Salterton in the Devon Football League North and East Division. Picture: Matt Smart Braunton v Budleigh Salterton in the Devon Football League North and East Division. Picture: Matt Smart

Braunton took the lead twice at Lobb Field, but goals from Jake Chudley, Ryan Daffin and Ross James ensured the visitors came away with the points.

Tom Marsh opened the scoring for the hosts after 18 minutes, but were pegged back to 1-1 by the break.

Russell Harrison was on target early in the second half to give Braunton the lead again, following up on a saved shot to convert from close range before the visitors came back to equalise and then claim victory.

The result leaves Braunton 10th in the league table after 10 games.

The match was one of just two matches to go ahead in the North and East Division - Witheridge's trip to Chudleigh Athletic was postponed.

Braunton are in action in the Devon Premier Cup this Saturday, with a trip to Bere Alston.

