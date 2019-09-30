The Seasiders were beaten 2-1 at Lobb Field, 21 days after a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

The visitors took a 1-0 lead into the break after Kyle Bassett opened the scoring.

They doubled the lead from the penalty spot after half-time, with Jack Gill converting.

Simon Townsend pulled one back for Braunton midway through the second half after round the goalkeeper and slotting into the empty net, but the hosts couldn't find an equaliser.

Braunton travel to Exmouth Town Reserves this Saturday.

Witheridge are still looking for their first points after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Exwick Villa on Saturday.

Nathan May and Ashley Brittain scored the goals for the hosts.

Withy travel to South Devon this Saturday where they will take on Bovey Tracey Reserves.