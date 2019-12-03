The Seasiders went into the game having lost four on the bounce in the league, but put things right at Lobb Field.

Mark Thorne headed in for Braunton in the first half for the 1-0 lead they took into the break.

St Martins levelled things up in the second half before Ben Aiken went through to score the winning goal with a couple of minutes remaining.

The win leaves Braunton 10th in the North and East division.

Witheridge were in action in the McDonald's League Cup, where they were beaten 3-2 by Exmouth Town Reserves after extra time.

Witheridge travel to Topsham Town in the North and East Division this Saturday.

Braunton are set to take on Plymouth side The Windmill in the fourth round of the Devon Premier Cup.