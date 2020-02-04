The Seasiders scored six second half goals to beat Bovey 7-1 at Lobb Field.

It was the visitors who took the lead after 15 minutes, but Ben Aiken levelled things up before the break.

Aiken got his second early in the second half before Luke Austen added a third on the hour.

Aiken netted for his hat-trick after Peter Stapley was on target for the hosts. Joe Seldon and Ross Maynard wrapped up the scoring.

After a successful start to 2020 in the league, Braunton's attentions now turn to the Devon Premier Cup. This Saturday sees them take on Cronies at home for a last eight tie.

Witheridge were on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat to Heavitree United.

They travel to third-place Alphington in the North East Division this Saturday.