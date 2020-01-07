The Seasiders picked up three points and kept a clean sheet as they came away from Teignmouth 1-0 winners.

The goal came in the second half, with Ben Aiken placing a cool finish past the onrushing goalkeeper to break the deadlock.

Braunton remain 10th after the win. They are at home to Liverton United, who are immediately below them in the table, on Saturday.

A win would boost Braunton's chances of pushing into the top half of the table.

Witheridge did not fair so well in their return to action. They lost 6-0 at home to second-place Exwick Villa.

Samuel Johnson, Nathan May and Mitchell Ward each scored twice for the visitors.

Witheridge travel to Clyst Valley this Saturday. Their opponents, bottom of the table, have yet to register a point through 14 games.