The Seasiders were 4-0 winners at Bere Alston, with all four goals coming in the second half.

Braunton scored quickly after Simon Townsend broke the deadlock. Ryan Mugford doubled the lead minutes later before Townsend struck his second and Braunton's third.

Tom Marsh struck the fourth after dribbling forward and unleashing a left-footed shot from distance into the top corner.

The win sets up a fourth round match at The Windmill on December 7.

Hartland Clovelly finally made it through to the third round by way of a walkover win against Meadowbrook Athletic. They play Watcombe Wanderers this Saturday.

Shebbear United are into the fourth round of the Firewatch Devon Senior Cup after a shoot-out win at Sampford Peverell.

The scores were tied at 3-3 at full time. Greg Mitchell had twice given them the lead, and Matt Facey levelled things up after they slipped to 3-2 down.

They went on to win the shoot-out 4-2.

Holsworthy Reserves were 6-1 winners against Exmouth Spartans. Ben Sharpe and Lewis Haxell scored two each and Keaton Meagan and Ollie Moores were also on target.

Appledore Lions sealed their spot in the fourth round of the A&S Paving Devon Intermediate Cup with a 7-1 win over Chagford Reserves on Saturday.

Josh White scored a hat-trick for Lions and there were goals for Tom Gleeson, George King, Charles Allman, and Matt May.

Appledore will play Farway United in the fourth round, who beat Braunton Thirds 4-0 to reach the last 16.

An all-North Devon tie saw Kingsley Wizards beat Lynton 3-1, with Rob Crump scoring a brace and Alan Shaw also finding the net. Tommy Herd scored for Lynton.

Appledore Reserves and North Molton were both knocked out of the cup. Appledore were beaten 2-0 by Awliscombe and North Molton were beaten 4-1 by Dawlish United Reserves.

Shebbear United Reserves will play their third round match against AFC Exe this Saturday after a 2-0 win over Culm United.