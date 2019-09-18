Park United, Appledore, Shamwickshire Rovers and Hartland Clovelly are into the second round of the Devon Premier Cup after first round wins on Saturday.

There was a home victory for Shamwickshire Rovers, who beat Sidmouth Town Reserves 2-1 thanks to goals from Adam Copp and Jason McGinley. Tony Cox was on target for the visitors.

In an all-North Devon tie, Hartland Clovelly were 3-2 winners at North Molton.

Goals from Jack Coleman, Richard Davey and Tom Davey gave Hartland the win, with Jamie Giffard and Ben Paul on target for the Stags.

Park United needed penalties to get past Upottery, winning 4-2 in the shoot-out.

The final score was 2-2, with Dan Wilson and Kristian Hancock on target for Park.

Appledore were 2-0 winners at Devon and Exeter side Hatherleigh Town.

Shebbear United went into the second round of the Devon Senior Cup without having to kick a ball after opponents Axminster Town Reserves failed to make the trip.

Bridgerule went through with a 4-1 win at Central.

It was the end of the road for Bideford Community, who were beaten 1-0 at home to Hooe in their first round match.

Appledore Lions, Appledore Reserves, High Bickington, Kingsley Wizards, Lynton, Northam Lions, Putford, South Molton and Chittlehampton are all into the second round of the Devon Intermediate Cup after wins on Saturday.

Appedore Reserves breezed through with an 11-1 win at City Raiders, and Lynton and Putford both enjoyed comfortable wins too.

Lynton were 7-1 winners over Babbacombe Corinthians Reserves, with Tommy Herd scoring four of the goals.

Putford were 8-2 winners at home to Newton St Cyres Reserves with Alex Parker scoring a hat-trick.

There was a 5-0 win for Kingsley Wizards.

Chittlehampton came out on top in an 11-goal thriller, winning 6-5 at Teign Village. Adam Thorne scored a hat-trick in the win.

Appledore Lions beat Exeter United 3-2, Shebbear Reserves beat Countess Wear Rovers by the same scoreline, as did Northam Lions over Broadclyst.

South Molton were 2-1 winners over Okehampton Argyle Reserves.

High Bickington were given a walkover win against Sidmouth Town Fourths.

Torridgeside fourths and Sandymere Blues suffered defeats.