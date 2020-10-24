Barum sit second from bottom in the Pitching In Southern League Division One South and are still searching for their first win after six games.

While there have been some positive performances, including draws against Basingstoke Town and Bristol Manor Farm, Barum haven’t been able to stop shipping goals, conceding 17 in their last three games.

Speaking to the Gazette after Saturday’s defeat to Willand, Edwards said he would speak to Barnstaple chairman Bob Chamberlain and come to a decision over his future after the weekend.

Edwards said: “I’m lost for words. We’re going to have a chat over the weekend and see where we’re going. We can’t make rash decisions now.

“My first thought is what can I do? I’ve lost three midfielders this week. Its whether I can get players in and I just don’t think I can

“We’ve got to see what happens over the weekend, let the dust settle and we’ll decide what we’re going to do.

“It seems unbelievable that three weeks ago we were picking up and playing well. All of a sudden in that time we’ve let in four, five and eight. I don’t know what you can say about that.

“They were a good side but we just made them look good. We didn’t look fit, we didn’t know what we were doing and I suppose I’ve got to take some blame for that, but at the end of the day I can’t physically pick players up and run them for me.”