Craig Duff in action for Bideford in 2017. Picture: Matt Smart

The Robins announced the signing of striker and attacking midfielder Craig Duff from Willand Rovers.

Duff returns for a third spell with Bideford. He made 16 appearances during the 2017/18 campaign, scoring 11 goals.

He started the 2018/19 season as manager of Buckland Athletic, but was relieved of his duties after an FA Vase defeat to Newquay in September.

From there he went to Willand, where he made 32 appearances and scored 10 goals as the club won the Toolstation Western League Premier.

Duff's return to Bideford follows the double signing of Josh Wadham and Lewis Waldy from Street.

Wadham plays as a forward or winger, while Waldy is a left-sided player.

Bideford's pre-season schedule begins on Tuesday, July 9, when Torquay United visit the Sports Ground.