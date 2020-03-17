After Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to ‘avoid all unnecessary social contact’ to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in a statement on Monday, March 16, a number of sporting bodies, clubs and groups moved to suspend activities.

In football, the FA made a statement advising all grassroots football is postponed for the ‘foreseeable future’, affecting all adult and youth competitions and training, as well as club meetings and events.

An official decision on football competitions within the National League System which adult clubs play in is expected in the coming days.

Last week adult leagues took precautionary decisions to postpone fixtures on March 14, with the Southern League and South West Peninsula League extending their suspensions through to March 23.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has suspended all rugby activity in England at both professional and community level until April 14, including training, league and cup matches.

Local boxing clubs have been forced to alter their plans and cancel events and training.

Bideford Amateur Boxing Club has cancelled its home show which was set to take place at Bideford College on Saturday (March 21).

The club said it was ‘gutted’ to have to make the decision, advising those with tickets to return them for a refund.

Barum Boxing Club and Torrington Police Amateur Boxing Club have suspended training at their respective gyms.

Atlantic Racquet Centre has postponed or cancelled a number of upcoming events and member sessions, but said the centre will remain open to all for general use.

Bideford Amateur Athletic Club has cancelled all of its running and rowing groups until further notice and has closed its clubhouse in Kingsley Road.