A brace from Daniel Wright in extra time saw the Swans beat Spreyton 3-2 at Devon FA’s Coach Road ground, in a match that came alive in the closing stages.

Spreyton broke the deadlock with 10 minutes of the 90 remaining when Liam Ward met a cross in space in the penalty area before finishing past Elliot Moore.

Combe Martin, boosted by plenty of support, didn’t give up though. With the game heading towards stoppage time, Nick Coupland sent a lofted free-kick into the penalty area for a leaping Blake Humphries to send a glancing header into the back of the net.

Wright gave the Swans the lead at the end of the first half of extra time, running onto a lay-off from Colin Woodcock and lashing a low drive into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Wright got the Swans’ third midway through the second period, twisting and turning into space at the edge of the penalty area before squeezing a low shot past Spreyton goalkeeper Chris Gunn-Hawking and in.

Spreyton pulled one back in stoppage time, with Ward getting his second of the match with a looping header, but it wasn’t enough to stop Combe Martin from lifting the trophy.