Five unanswered goals in the second half did the damage for the Robins in the second half at the Corinium Stadium, as they saw a 3-2 deficit turn into their heaviest defeat in three years.

Cirencester took the lead in the eighth minute when Alan Griffin got on the end of a ball across goal at the back post to finish from close range.

Sean Downing quickly got Bideford back on terms with a glancing header, but the hosts soon got in front again thanks to a finish from Jack Freeman.

Griffin got his second midway through the first half with another close range finish, but Ryan Turner pulled one back before half-time to make it 3-2.

Ellis Dunton made it 4-2 to Cirencester 10 minutes into the second half, and the hosts kept their foot on the accelerator from there.

Griffin completed his hat-trick on the hour and added a fourth with 20 minutes remaining, either side of a strike from Ben Whitehead.

Aidan Bennnett scored Cirencester’s eighth with 10 minutes to go.

For Bideford manager Sean Joyce, Cirencester’s 4G pitch was a ‘massive advantage’ for the home side.

“They know how to play it and they played it well,” he said.

“It’s hard to play and prepare on, it felt like a practice match.

“They’re a good club, and they thoroughly deserved to beat us, but you’ve got to change everything for those sort of matches.

“They took their chances, they were clinical, but there’s a way of playing and we weren’t good enough to play on it.

“Is it a shock result? Yes, with the goals, but six of them wouldn’t have been scored on a normal pitch.

“They didn’t take the mickey though, they kept going and to be fair to us we kept going as well.

“I’ll take the beating but I’m not too worried. If it was on grass I would have been suicidal.

“We deserved to get beat, but we should have had a couple more and just didn’t get it. It honestly could have finished 12-8.”

Bideford will be looking to bounce back on Saturday, when they welcome Highworth Town to the Sports Ground.

The match is the first of two in three days, with a rearranged trip to Melksham Town coming up on Monday evening.

Joyce said: “Obviously we’ll target Saturday first and then see what we’ve got for Monday.

“We’re seven off the play-offs at the moment, so these next three games are pivotal.

“If we want to be around it seven or nine points would be brilliant. I don’t like setting targets but to be 10 points off wouldn’t be good.”