The soccer school has been able to partner with Southampton FC for the past three years, a partnership which has seen young goalkeeper Kingsley Latham sign for the Saints.

Young players training at the school have also signed contracts a little closer to home.

Reuben Collum and Adam Poole have signed two-year scholarships with Plymouth Argyle FC.

Joseph Edmunds and Reuben Collum have signed two-year scholarships with Yeovil Town, joining Samuel Wright, who is with the Glovers until the age of 18.

The youngsters have all come through the ranks at Chivenor, which runs sessions for budding footballers from five-to-16 years of age every Wednesday and Friday.

Chivenor head of development Lee Barrow said: "For me, we believe we have talent here in North Devon to succeed, not only in football, but by giving them the opportunity to succeed in life by doing these things.

"Some of our players have become professional football players and played at a high level. We have some who became qualified coaches and what is most important of all, have become very good people.

"We understand not many will play in the Premier League but give children the opportunity to get seen by professional football clubs.

"The most important thing to us is every player and coach is respectful to other teams, other players and groups and they are coached to a high level."

The soccer school is giving 11-15-year-olds the chance to train like a pro at soccer camps throughout the summer holidays.

Each camp runs 8.30am to 1.30pm on the RMB Chivenor playing fields from Monday to Wednesday, with the first starting on July 29. A full three-day camp costs £40.

Subsequent three-day camps start on August 5, August 12, August 19 and August 26.

For more information, visit the Chivenor Soccer School Facebook page or email chivenorsoccerschool@gmail.com.