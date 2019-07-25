The soccer school has been able to partner with Southampton FC for the past three years, a partnership which has seen young goalkeeper Kingsley Latham sign for the Saints. Young players training at the school have also signed contracts a little closer to home. Reuben Collum and Adam Poole have signed two-year scholarships with Plymouth Argyle FC. Joseph Edmunds and Reuben Collum have signed two-year scholarships with Yeovil Town, joining Samuel Wright, who is with the Glovers until the age of 18. The youngsters have all come through the ranks at Chivenor, which runs sessions for budding footballers from five-to-16 years of age every Wednesday and Friday. Chivenor head of development Lee Barrow said: