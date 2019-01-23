Cater-Burns, a year 13 pupil at the school, is part of the Lambs’ U18 squad to tour South Africa in April.

Players for the squad are selected from independent schools across the country and are notorious for their high level of play and ‘fast and free’ style.

The invitation to join the side came after Magnus represented the Lambs at regional level, playing for the South West against the South East.

On Carter-Burns’ selection, headmaster Phillip Stapleton said: “I am so excited for Magnus, who has shown so much commitment and hard work to get to this stage.

“Touring South Africa will be something he will never forget, and we send him with our best wishes.”