Ollie Bennett had given the home side the lead before the late equaliser which came from Mark Cann. Both teams picked up yellow cards with Charlie Denham of Braunton and Appledore duo Hallum Cook and Noah Harris falling foul of the match official.

The only other top flight game to beat the weather was at North Molton Sports Club where Bocca Seniors chalked up a 3-0 win. Sam Phillips (2) and Oliver Beck scored the goals that gave Bocca a second win of the league term.

In the Senior Division Barnstaple suffered a 17-0 mauling at then hands of Combe Martin. That means Barum have now shipped 30 goals in their last two outings and conceded 45 in their five games so far this season!

Landkey Town picked up a first win of the league campaign with a single goal success at Bideford Community.

Two Intermediate One games beat the weather and both produced away success as SAS Equalizers won 8-1 at Merton with hat-tricks scored by both Kyle Jones and Kurt Bayliss with Max Eggleton also on the score sheet. High Bickington are now seven games without a win after a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of visiting South Molton. Northam Lions booked a last four berth in the Arlington Cup thanks to a 3-1 home win over North Molton Sports Reserves. Charlie Harding, Ross McNicholas and substitute Michael Skeete scored the goals that mean Northam will take on Putford in next February's semi-final.

There was Bill Smale Cup joy for Torridgeside third team as they won a penalty shoot-out 5-4 to see off Woolacombe. The sides shared two goals; Jack Fish netting for Torridgeside and Jamie Duffield scoring for Woolacombe before the shoot-out.

Woolsery hit Taw Park for six in the team's Intermediate Three meeting. Mischa Howe (4), Jordan Cann and Jamie Robertson were the scorers for a Woolsery side that have now won all seven league and cup games they have contested this season, scoring 35 goals in the process.