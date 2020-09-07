Braunton v St Martins in the Devon Football League North and East Division. Picture: Matt Smart Braunton v St Martins in the Devon Football League North and East Division. Picture: Matt Smart

A Ben Aiken hat-trick helped the Seasiders to a 4-1 win over St Martins at Lobb Field in the North and East Division.

It was the visitors who got off the mark first, with Aaron Land beating stand-in goalkeeper Joe Seldon for the opening goal, but Braunton responded to lead at half-time thanks to goals from Josh Phillips and Aiken.

Aiken’s second came shortly after the restart when he latched on to a diagonal ball from Luke Austen and rifled into the roof of the net, before completing his hat-trick and an emphatic win.

Witheridge’s first game of the campaign saw them lose 4-2 at home to Exmouth Town Reserves.

George Mackerness and Dominic Perrott were on target for Witheridge, who host Heavitree United on Wednesday evening.

The two North Devon sides meet on Saturday (September 12), with Witheridge hosting Braunton.

