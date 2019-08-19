The Seasiders beat St Martins 2-1 in their first game in the new league's North and East Division.

Braunton opened the scoring after 20 minutes, with Russell Harrison finishing past the St Martins keeper after being played through by Mark Thorne.

Debutant Ryan Mugford doubled the lead for the visitors 10 minutes later when he reacted to a ball across goal from Josh Phillips.

The hosts pulled one back just before half-time.

Witheridge are also competing in the North and East Division, but they didn't fare so well against Budleigh Salterton on Friday night.

Budleigh were 3-0 winners at home to Witheridge, with all three goals coming in the first half.

Sam Hollis struck for the hosts either side of goals from Harry Gibings.

Braunton are at home on Saturday, with Heavitree United visiting Lobb Field. Witheridge take on Alphington at Edge Down Park on Wednesday night (August 21) before a home game against St Martins on Saturday.