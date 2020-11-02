Braunton v Exmouth Town Reserves in the Devon Football League North and East Division. Picture: Matt Smart Braunton v Exmouth Town Reserves in the Devon Football League North and East Division. Picture: Matt Smart

Goals from Joe Seldon and Russell Harrison helped the Seasiders to a 2-0 win in the North and East Division.

The win means Braunton are still unbeaten at Lobb Field in the league, having won two and drawn two of their four games.

After a first half where the home side enjoyed much of the ball without creating too many clear cut chances, Seldon was able to break the deadlock early in the second half when he latched onto a cross and converted from close range.

Harrison went on to double the lead when he flicked on from a corner at the near post.

The win over Exmouth moves them up to fifth in the North and East Division.

With a month-long national lockdown coming into effect on Thursday, it is hoped the season will resume on December 5, when they are pencilled in for the reverse fixture at Exmouth.

