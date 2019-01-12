Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Yate were the league leaders going into the game, but they no longer held that title after Turner’s three goals saw the Robins earn a 3-1 victory at the Sports Ground.

The Bideford striker headed the hosts ahead after five minutes at the end of a flowing team move. He got his second midway through the first half with a low shot from inside the penalty area.

Yate came out firing after the break and Harry Warwick quickly reduced the deficit with a simple finish.

The goal opened the game right up in the second half, but it was Turner and the hosts who would capitalise, with the striker completing his hat-trick with 12 minutes remaining after tremendous work by Sean Downing and Joel Randall.

Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

The result makes it five league wins in a row for Bideford, who move back up to eighth as a reward for a rich run of form.

Turner got the Robins off to the perfect start with just five minutes on the clock. The striker rounded off a flowing move which drifted from left to right with a well-taken header.

Neat interplay from Liam Gregory, Billy Tucker, and Ben Carter saw the hosts work the ball into space. Carter was able to switch the ball over to Sampson, who produced a peach of a ball for the striker to head home from 10 yards.

Turner doubled the lead midway through the first half with a composed finish inside the penalty area.

Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Carter’s long free kick into the box was challenged by Downing and Grimshaw. The Yate goalkeeper’s punch only made it as far as Sampson, who fired a shot towards goal. After a couple of ricochets it fell to Turner, who with his back to ball was able to turn and find space to beat the recovering Grimshaw and hit the back of the net.

The striker had the chance to claim his hat-trick two minutes later only to fire wide across goal.

After holding the visitors at the end of the first half, it certainly wasn’t in the plan to let them right back into the game with less than a minute gone in the second period, but that was exactly what happened.

Nick Peare was able to battle his way beyond the Bideford backline, evading challenges from Ben Palmer and a sliding Sampson. With Joe Moore committed all he had to do was slip the ball into the path of Warwick, who tapped in at the far post.

Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

The goal opened the match up, something which did the Robins no harm. Downing forced a save from Grimshaw after he broke down the right in plenty of space.

At the other end Moore produced a couple of good saves to deny Olly Mehew. The first came just after the hour and the second 10 minutes later, with the Bideford keeper getting down low to his right both times.

The Robins still looked dangerous on the break though, and they were able to re-extend their lead with 12 minutes remaining. Downing again rose to challenge Grimshaw under a high ball and the keeper spilled the ball. Randall picked up the pieces, holding the ball up and squaring for Turner, who had been lying on the floor seconds earlier. With a sniff at goal the striker was quickly on his feet, squeezing the ball past Grimshaw and into the bottom corner for his hat-trick.

Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford: Moore, Sampson, Gregory, Downing, Down, Palmer, Carter, Heeney, Turner (Ricketts 83), Tucker (Taylor 85), Randall. Subs not used: Squire, Haynes.

Yate Town: Grimshaw, Humphries, Keightley (Langworthy 82), Peare, Ford, Rennie (Twyman 70), Price, Guest, Mehew, Warwick (Sims-Burgess 77), Bryant. Subs not used: Brooks, Kamara.

Attendance: 259.

Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Yate Town in Evo-Stik Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart