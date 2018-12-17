The hosts took the lead 10 minutes before the break when Tyrell Mitford was played through to put a low finish past Joe Moore in the Bideford goal.

Bideford were quick to respond though, with a solo goal from Ben Carter putting them back on terms six minutes later.

Picking the ball up at the halfway line, Carter drove forward, evading a tackle from Joe Cook before firing in a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Mitford almost scored a second for Winchester before the break, but after going through in plenty of space, dragged his shot past Moore and wide of the goal.

Sean Downing put Bideford ahead shortly into the second half, bringing down a crossfield ball from Billy Tucker and pushing it past Danny King before finishing past the keeper from a tight angle.

Winchester were level again eight minutes later. Moore’s attempt to punch away a corner saw the ball fall to Josh Harfield inside the penalty area, with the defender squeezing the ball past bodies in the box to find the back of the net.

Bideford manager Sean Joyce was happy with the result against a side that had won their previous four.

“They’re on a great run at the moment and I think we more than held our own,” said Joyce.

“I thought we had a penalty shout at the end of the game when Will Hancox was brought down, but then again I think Craig Allan had one earlier on that he got away with.

“I think we would have deserved a win, but then again they would have been disappointed if they had been beaten.

“If you had offered me a point down there, I would have taken it – that’s a good point for us.

“But credit to them, they worked hard to get the game on and we wouldn’t want that game on a Tuesday night.

“It was a good game, both teams played it in the right spirit, there were no stupid tackles and I think the conditions actually added to it. We both went for it and both wanted to win.”

Saturday’s draw came four days after the Robins secured their place in the last eight of the CSS League Challenge Cup.

The Robins were 2-1 winners at Wimborne Town on Tuesday night. Joel Randall’s stoppage time strike sent them into quarters. Ben Palmer had equalised for Bideford after 64 minutes after Luke Holmes had given the hosts the lead before half time.

The Robins take on AFC Totton at the Sports Ground on Saturday before Boxing Day’s North Devon derby at Barnstaple Town.