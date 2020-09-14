The Robins were 3-0 winners over their Western League opponents at the Sports Ground as they finally returned to competitive football.

An overhead kick from centre back Toby Down got them up and running inside 10 minutes before an own goal from goalkeeper Robert Brown doubled the lead four minutes later.

The third came with 10 minutes left after a series of chances for the hosts. Tiegan Rosenquest was the man on target.

Bideford will travel to Tiverton Town on Tuesday, September 22 for the first qualifying round fixture.

The two sides met twice during the pre-season. Tiverton won the first match 2-1 at the Sports Ground before Bideford came away from Ladysmead with a 3-0 win.

The Robins start their Southern League Division One South campaign this Saturday at home to Larkhall Athletic.