Bideford host Willand Rovers in the BetVictor Division One South Devon derby on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford host Willand Rovers in the BetVictor Division One South Devon derby on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Matt Smart

Mayne smashed the ball home at the end of a well-worked free kick as the Robins came from behind to beat Willand 2-1 at the Sports Ground.

Willand substitute Aiden Moyle had given the visitors the lead after 63 minutes, but Bideford quickly responded through debutant Ryan Bush's penalty four minutes later.

The winning goal came in the 90th minute as Toby Down's long free kick into the penalty area was flicked on by Archie Reay for Mayne to smash into the back of the net.

The win caps off a busy period for the Robins, who were without Billy Tucker, Sean Downing, Josh Wadham, Ben Carter and Sam Haynes for Monday's match.

Those absences and a third game in five days may have been factors in a labouring first half for Bideford, who struggled to move through the gears and looked a little sloppy in possession going forward.

Willand's Glenn Gould tested Joe Moore early on in a first half where neither side enjoyed many chances.

The Robins felt they should have had the lead 10 minutes before the break when Ian Sampson turned in at the back post, only for the effort be ruled out for offside. There may have been three Bideford players standing offside, but Sampson looked as though he had held his line coming in from the right.

Craig Duff flashed a driven free kick wide of Mike Searle's left post midway through the half, and Will Hancox had headed off target when he met a Ben Palmer cross at the back post.

Former Robins Craig Veal and Will Richards almost combined to give Willand the lead early in the second half. Veal had ran through and chipped the ball over the Moore for an onrushing Richards, but Sampson was on hand for a last-ditch intervention.

They did take the lead shortly after the hour. Moyle had only been on the pitch for five minutes when he met a lofted ball from Luke Mortimore and sent a glancing header beyond Moore and into the far corner.

Willand's lead only lasted four minutes. Bush - who had almost given Bideford the lead before Moyle's effort - was able to run through on goal when goalkeeper Searle brought him down for a penalty.

Bush, who was playing his first match for the Robins after time at Buckland Athletic, stepped up to take the spot kick and coolly slotted his effort to Searle's right as the keeper dived the other way.

From there the Robins settled and a revamped front three of Bush and substitutes George Sinnott - another debutant, coming in from Bridgwater Town - and Ryan Turner were able to run at the Willand defence.

Their pressure was rewarded with the winning goal in the 90th minute. Down's long free kick was flicked on by Reay and into the path of Mayne, who blasted a low shot through Searle's legs and into the back of the net.

Bideford: Moore, Sampson, Palmer, Hancox, Mayne, Down, Reay, Taylor, Waldy (Sinnott 61), Bush, Duff (Turner 54).

Subs not used: Heeney, Squire, Lawrence.

Willand Rovers: M Searle, Josh Searle, Guppy, Hill, Williams, Norrish (Moyle 58), Mortimore, Worbey, Gould, Veal (Stamp 82), Richards (Bickle 71). Subs not used: Steele, Curtis.

Attendance: 301.

