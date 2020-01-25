Bideford v Thatcham Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Thatcham Town in BetVictor Division One South. Picture: Matt Smart

Alex Byrne fired in in the second minute of stoppage time to give the Robins a share of the points. The equaliser ensured Bideford got their just desserts after spending much of the match on top.

They fell behind inside three minutes when Sam Barder's shot went through the hands of Liam Kingston at the near post.

The Bideford goalkeeper did not have much more to do outside of the first 10 minutes, with the defence boosted by the return of James Mayne. The Robins played some of their slickest football of the season as they set about cancelling out the deficit.

Bideford stay 15th in Division One South after the win ahead of a midweek trip to Cinderford Town on Tuesday.

The game was less than three minutes old when Barder fired the visitors into the lead. Collecting the ball on the left inside the penalty area, his somewhat miscued shot squeezed though Liam Kingston's hands at the near post and into the back of the net.

Thatcham almost doubled their lead three minutes later when Adam Kelly spotted Kingston off his line, but the backpedalling goalkeeper produced a diving save to keep out the shot from 30 yards.

Barder was forced off with a knee injury midway through a first half which saw plenty of end to end action without either team making many inroads towards goal.

It was the Robins who ended the half stronger though. Ryan Turner forced a block from Curtis Angell and Toby Down saw an effort held by Archie Matthews.

However it was Charlie Lawrence who came the closest, with Matthews tipping a shot from the edge of the penalty area onto the underside of the bar before the ball bounced safe.

The Robins picked up where they left off after the break, with Sean Downing and Lawrence both putting shots just wide in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

They continued to apply pressure throughout the second period, but for all their possession they were unable to carve out a clear cut chance after the early flurry.

They eventually got the goal they deserved in the second minute of stoppage time. Ryan Carter's miscued shot on the edge of the penalty area was met by Byrne, speeding into the box from the left, who drilled his shot past Matthews and into the back of the net.

Bideford: Kingston, Taylor, Byrne, Wood (Simpson 73), Down, Mayne, Carter (Smallcombe 71), Reay (Billingsley 80), Turner, Downing, Lawrence. Subs not used: Heeney, Palmer.

Thatcham Town: Matthews, Partridge, Angell, Alexander, Westlake, Day, Barder (Coyle 23), Willmoth, Kelly, Barcelos (Tooze 75), Guthrie (Sankoh 88). Subs not used: Tennant, Jeacock.

