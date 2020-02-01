Bideford v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture Matt Smart

Ryan Turner scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 win for the Robins, who were in control for most of the match.

Archie Reay got the hosts off the mark after eight minutes before Turner netted his first and Bideford's second just before the break.

Slimbridge showed signs of life in the second half and briefly got themselves back into the game through a strike from Aaron Nesbeth on 64 minutes.

But Turner was on target again seven minutes later before wrapping up his hat-trick in stoppage time to give Bideford all three points.

Bideford v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture Matt Smart

The Robins have taken seven points from their last nine and Saturday's win moves them up to 13th in Division One South.

Conceding early goals at home has been a bad habit for the Robins over the course of the season, so it would have been a welcome sight for the Sports Ground faithful when Reay headed them in front after eight minutes.

It was a fairly straightforward goal for Bideford. Ben Wood's long throw into the penalty area drifted to the back post, where Reay rose highest to nod the ball into the back of the net for his first goal of the season.

The goal got the proverbial ball rolling on a commanding first half for the Robins, who had some good chances to take the game away from Slimbridge before Turner eventually scored on the stroke of half time.

Bideford v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture Matt Smart

Wood thwarted two good chances to extend the lead. The first after 19 minutes saw him burst clear of the Slimbridge defence only to fire wide of the far post.

His second chance was parried by goalkeeper Lewis Adams two minutes later, and James Mayne saw a header from a corner go wide with half an hour gone.

The goal eventually came as the match went into first half stoppage time. Wood caught the Slimbridge defence off guard with a quick free kick into Turner, who took a touch before firing into the back of the net.

Bideford started the second period well, with Jack Rice-Lethaby and Sean Downing both having sights at Adams' goal.

Bideford v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture Matt Smart

Slimbridge weathered that spell and started to put more pressure on Bideford, eventually pulling a goal back after 64 minutes.

A well-worked move saw the ball rolled into Nesbeth on the left of the penalty area, and the full-back sent a low finish beyond Liam Kingston and in at the far post.

Bideford regrouped after the goal though, and seven minutes later Turner was on target again to re-establish the two-goal lead.

It was a typical striker's goal from Turner, who reacted quickest when Smallcombe's free kick into the box was spilled by Adams and knocked the ball in front close range.

Bideford v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture Matt Smart Bideford v Slimbridge in BetVictor Division One South. Picture Matt Smart

Turner sealed his hat-trick in the second minute of stoppage time, chasing down a throw in to cut out Adams' clearance and fire in.

Bideford: Kingston, Taylor, Byrne, Wood (Charles 75), Down, Mayne, Smallcombe, Reay (Heeney 70) Turner, Rice-Lethaby, Downing (Billingsley 87).Sub not used: Palmer.

Slimbridge: Adams, Nesbeth, Peck, Ford (Horrell 65), White, Jones, Spruce (Martin 75), Chambers, Sarason, Turner, Wanjau-Smith. Subs not used: Giles, Maye.