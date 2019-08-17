Bideford v Moneyfields in the opening game of the BetVictor Division One South season. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Moneyfields in the opening game of the BetVictor Division One South season. Picture: Matt Smart

Billy Tucker's deflected volley in the 76th minute was the difference between the two sides. The strike was quickly followed up with a straight red card for the Bideford forward after a wild challenge on Jamie Ford.

The loss of Tucker meant both sides finished the match with 10 men. Moneyfields' Jake Raine had been given his marching orders on the hour after a late challenge on Ben Carter.

The Robins have had to wait longer than most to get their season underway, and they were forced to wait a little longer on Saturday.

Travel delays for the opposition meant the match was getting underway when every other team in the country was having their half time kick-off.

Such delays don't always work in favour of the home side, and Moneyfields had an early chance once the game got underway, with Raine's long ball to the back post forcing Ian Sampson to get in the way of Conor Bailey's shot.

While Bideford didn't see quite as much of the ball they had the better chances over the course of the first half.

Ryan Turner had a sight at goal after being played through down the left by Tucker, who forced a good save from goalkeeper Jake Hallett five minutes later with a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Raine was given his marching orders on the hour after a late challenge on Ben Carter. After a couple of minutes of deliberation, referee Stuart Ash brandished a straight red card for the Moneys midfielder.

From there Bideford started applying more and more pressure. Josh Wadham forced a low save from Hallett after heading down a cross from Tucker at the back post, and 10 minutes later he saw a driven shot diverted away from goal by the outstretched leg of Brett Poate.

The deadlock was broken as the game moved into its final 15 minutes. Tucker met a floating ball out to his left wing on the volley, this time Poate's outstretched leg only made sure the ball drifted past Hallett and into the bottom corner.

No sooner had Tucker given the Robins the lead he was heading back down the tunnel. Pressing the ball after the kick-off, Tucker went in over the top of the ball and collided with Jamie Ford, with Ash levelling the sides to 10 each as a result.

The card sent Moneyfields back on the front foot as they looked to earn a point, but Bideford held firm to take all three points.

Bideford: Moore, Sampson, Waldy, Wadham (Hancox 85), Mayne, Down, Carter, Taylor, Turner (Lawrence 74), Duff (Squire 70), Tucker. Sub not used: Reay.

Moneyfields: Hallett, York, Ford, Raine, Poate, Pearce, Hoare, Brown (Giddings 70), Pennery, Briggs (Jatta 89), Bailey. Subs not used: Feenemore, Lloyd, Burroughs.

